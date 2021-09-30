Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem & more playing 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The performers for next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show have been revealed, and it's quite a list: Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem will perform from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on February 13, 2022. The game airs on NBC. No other details about the show have been shared yet, but they usually pull out all the stops for it, so stay tuned.

Kendrick has a new album on the way that will be his last for TDE, but we're still waiting for more details about that to emerge, too. He's also performing at Day N Vegas in November, which is being billed as his only live show of the year, titled "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN."

The Weeknd headlined this year's Super bowl Halftime Show, and there's a 90-minute Showtime documentary about it called The Show that just came out last week.