Kendrick Lamar joins Terrace Martin on ‘Drones’ title track (listen & stream the LP)

Kendrick Lamar has slowly coming out of hibernation lately. He put his weight behind the new Baby Keem album (and contributed a truly excellent guest verse to it); he's gearing up to perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige; and his own new album is on the way; but while you wait for that, here's another guest verse. He appears on "Drones," the title track of the just-released album by jazz musician/hip hop producer (and frequent Kendrick collaborator) Terrace Martin, alongside Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and James Fauntleroy. His appearance isn't as long or show-stopping as the one on Baby Keem's "Family Ties," but he sounds great, and just hearing his voice again on something new is keeping us excited for more Kendrick.

The album is out today, and as mentioned, it also features Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, YG, Leon Bridges, Cordae, D Smoke, Smino, Channel Tres, Celeste, Hit-Boy, and more. If you're unfamiliar with Terrace Martin's solo music, you'll hear a lot of similarities between Drones and the production work he does for artists like Kendrick. Stream the full album below...

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today