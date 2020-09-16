Kendrick Lamar joins Thom Yorke & FKA Twigs on Open’er Festival lineup

Kendrick Lamar -- for what appears to be his only announced tour date at the moment -- has been added to the growing lineup of Open'er Festival, which happens in Gdynia, Poland from June 30 to July 3, 2021. He joins A$AP Rocky, The Chemical Brothers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, FKA twigs, Michael Kiwanuka, Playboi Cari, Thom Yorke, and others currently scheduled to perform at the festival, which had its 2020 edition rescheduled due to coronavirus. More artists are still to be announced.

Hopefully this means that Kendrick does, in fact, have a new album on the way soon! He'd been on the lineups for Glastonbury's 2020, 50th anniversary edition, BST Hyde Park 2020 in London, and Rock Werchter 2020, all of which were either cancelled or postponed. TDE CEO Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith promised that "King Kendrick will return soon" in the comments of a May Instagram Live session. Stay tuned for more.

Kendrick, meanwhile, paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant for his 42nd birthday, and back in June, he joined Black Lives Matter protestors in his native Compton, CA.