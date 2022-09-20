Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Willow are SNL&#8217;s first 3 musical guests for Season 48

Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Willow are SNL’s first 3 musical guests for Season 48

Saturday Night Live starts its 48th season soon and there are a lot of changes afoot, but first, here are the first three episodes' hosts and musical guests: the October 1 season premiere features Kendrick Lamar as musical guest with Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller as host; on October 8 it's musical guest Willow with great British thespian Brendan Gleeson (starring in Oscar contender The Banshees of Inisherin) as host; and on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will be pulling double duty and host and musical guest.

As to those changes, the cast will look pretty different than it did in May. Not returning: Melissa Villaseñor, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson. As for new blood, SNL has only added four new cast members: Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Devon Walker, and Marcello Hernandez.

Filed Under: Aidy Bryant, alex moffat, Aristotle Athari, Chris Redd, Devon Walker, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Marcello Hernandez, Melissa Villasenor, Michael Longfellow, Molly Kearney, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live, SNL
Categories: Comedy News, Hip Hop news, Music News, TV related news
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan