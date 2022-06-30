Kendrick Lamar ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ vinyl announced (pre-order now)

Vinyl editions of Kendrick Lamar's fantastic new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, one of our favorite albums of the year so far, have now been announced. It's available for pre-order on 180g black vinyl now in our store; pick it up HERE along with vinyl copies of To Pimp a Butterfly and good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Kendrick just headlined Sunday night at Glastonbury, where he wore his Tiffany crown of thorns and made a powerful statement about abortion during "Savior." Watch that HERE.

His North American arena tour begins in July, including NYC-area shows on August 5 and 6 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and August 7 at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY.