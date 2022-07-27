Kendrick Lamar responds to viral video of security guard crying at his show

Kendrick Lamar has responded to viral video that's been circulating on social media, showing a security guard crying during his performance of "LOVE" at Houston's Toyota Center on Friday (7/22). Asked by young journalist Jazlyn “Jazzy” Guerra about the footage in a recent interview, Kendrick said, "It’s really just about the feeling of it. At the end of the day, past all the politics, past all the numbers, it’s what music makes you feel, you know, how it makes you feel."

"To see that — and shoutout to him, by the way, because I see you bro — I was like, 'man, I wonder what he’s going through,'" Kendrick continued. “At the end of the day that’s how you want everyone to receive your music, you know, make them feel good, make them feel like a moment they’re attached to can live forever.”

The full interview is set to drop on Jazzy's YouTube today.

FOX26 interviewed the security guard, whose name is Devyn Sanford, about the video. "I woke up the next day and it was everywhere," he told FOX26. "I’m still taking it all in right now...I debated about whether to buy tickets or work the show and I decided to work it and it was still just as impactful to me.”

"It brought me back to when the song first came out," he continued to FOX26. "I was going through a tumultuous time in my life at that point. The words, the crowd around me, everyone was screaming and reaching for Kendrick and crying and I kind of like absorbed everybody’s emotions. I was trying my best to hold it together and I just cracked."

The North American leg of Kendrick's tour continues through September, including NYC-area shows at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on August 5 and 6, and Elmont's UBS Arena on August 7.

