Kendrick Lamar returns on new Baby Keem song “Family Ties” (listen)

Kendrick Lamar recently shed some light on his much-anticipated, long-awaited new album (he said it will be his last for TDE), and now he's released his first guest verse in nearly a year, on his cousin Baby Keem's new song "Family Ties." Kendrick's verse reminds you that he's still at the top of his game, as he raps about laying low during the pandemic, compares himself to Al Green and Megan Thee Stallion, touches on Kanye West's life changes, and promises, "New flows coming; be patient, brother." Listen below.