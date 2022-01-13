Kendrick Lamar & South Park creators teaming to produce new live action comedy movie

Kendrick Lamar and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are teaming up to produce a new live action comedy by Wonder Showzen's Vernon Chatman. Dave Free, who is a partner with Lamar in production company pgLang, is also one of the film's producers. Here's the plot synopsis via Deadline: "The past and present come to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his."

“On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience,” said Paramount Pictures’ President & CEO (and former Head of The Class star), Brian Robbins.

Vernon is part of the P.F.F.R. collective who created Wonder Showzen as well as Xavier: Renegade Angel and The Heart She Holler, and worked on Delocated, Neon Joe: Werewolf Hunter, At Home with Amy Sedaris, and more. Chatman also co-created Snoop Dogg's Doggy Fizzle Televizzle, and has been a writer-producer on South Park for 20 years, where he voices Towelie.

Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and will hopefully have an album out this year.