Kenny Beats announces D.O.T.S. parties in NYC & L.A. (BV presale for SummerStage)

Producer Kenny Beats is returning to SummerStage in Central Park on September 16 for another D.O.T.S. (Don't Overthink Shit) Party with a lineup of special guests (still TBA) to join him. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, June 23 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24 at 10 AM.

Kenny hosted a D.O.T.S. party at SummerStage last year that featured appearances by Teezo Touchdown, Zack Fox, 454, ZelooperZ, Bouba Savage, DJ Lucas, Nick Hakim and more.

There's also a D.O.T.S. party in Los Angeles on November 5 at Shrine Auditorium. and that lineup is also TBA. Stay tuned. Check out the poster for the parties below.

Kenny will also perform at Miami's III Points fest in October.