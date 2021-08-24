Kenny Beats & friends taking over Central Park in October

Producer Kenny Beats, who has worked with Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, and many others, has announced an NYC show this fall. For "Kenny Beats & Friends," he'll be joined by Kenny Mason, Teezo Touchdown, Zack Fox, and special guests who are still to be announced. It happens at SummerStage in Central Park on October 2, and tickets go on sale Friday, 8/27 at 10 AM, with a SummerStage member presale on Wednesday, 8/25 at 10 AM. Like all shows at SummerStage this season, you'll need to provide proof of COVID vaccination to attend. Find the venue's full safety protocol here.

Kenny's YouTube series, "The Cave," is in its third season; watch a recent episode featuring Teezo Touchdown below.

See pictures from SummerStage's recent Backwoodz takeover with Armand Hammer, The Alchemist, Moor Mother, and more below.