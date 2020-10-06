Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron responds to Megan Thee Stallion on Fox News: “disgusting”

While performing "Savage" on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion projected the words "Protect Black Women" on the screen behind her and delivered a message specifically to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron about the way he handled the Breonna Taylor case. Megan quoted activist Tamika Mallory, who said, "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes who sold our people into slavery."

Stereogum points out that Cameron has now responded to Megan on Fox & Friends, saying, "Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women. There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting."

Cameron argued that the performance showed "something that I’ve had to experience because I’m a Black Republican, because I stand up for truth and justice as opposed to giving in to a mob mentality, and those are the sorts of things that will be hurled at me in this job."

He continued, "The fact that a celebrity that I never met before wants to make those sorts of statements, they don’t hurt me but what it does is it exposed the type of intolerance, and the hypocrisy because obviously, people preach about being intolerant. You hear a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her disposing intolerance because I’ve decided to stand up for truth and justice."

Cameron reiterated that the police officers were justified in returning fire after Breonna Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker fired a shot, which Walker reportedly argued was in response to the officers' no-knock entry that he interpreted as a break-in. "The tragedy, and I’ve said this from the beginning, was that Breonna Taylor was in that hallway next to Kenneth Walker when they returned fire and they hit her," Cameron said.

You can watch the full interview here: