Kero Kero Bonito prep ‘Civilization II’ EP, share “The Princess and the Clock” video

Kero Kero Bonito are back with Civilization II, which is the sequel to their 2019 EP, Civilization I, and will be out April 21 via Polyvinyl. The first single off the record is "The Princess and the Clock," a sweeping piece of widescreen 8-bit pop.

“‘The Princess and the Clock’ is the tale of a young explorer who is kidnapped while sailing the world, imprisoned at the top of a tower and worshipped as royalty by an isolated society," say the band. "Trapped in her chamber, she spends years dreaming of escaping, until one day she disappears. A legend of our own invention, ‘The Princess and the Clock’ was written before Covid emerged, though the long, lonely hours and escapist dreams its protagonist experiences will be relatable to many right now. It's a song for anyone who has ever felt trapped, lost and alone.”

The video for "The Princess and the Clock" plays off the song's themes and was gorgeously animated by illustrator Dan W. Jacobs, evoking a wistful watercolor look. You can watch that below.