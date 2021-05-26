Kevin Clark (Freddy from ‘School of Rock’) dies at 32, Jack Black pays tribute

Sad news: Kevin Clark, who played kid drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in the 2003 film School of Rock, was killed in a road accident early Wednesday morning in Chicago. He was 32. According to the Chicago Sun Times, Clark was struck and killed by a driver at around 1:20 AM while biking in the Avondale neighborhood. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citations by the police.

School of Rock star Jack Black paid tribute today on Instagram, writing, "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

School of Rock was Clark's only film role, as he devoted his life to being a drummer, and played in a number of Chicago bands over the years, including Dreadwolf, Funk it Let’s Jam and Jess Bess & The Intentions. He had also taught music at a School of Rock location in Chicago suburb Libertyville.

Rest in peace, Kevin.