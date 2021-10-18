Kevin Devine and Prince Daddy & the Hyena (live) joining us on Vans Channel 66 this week

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 returns this Wednesday (10/20) at 11 AM ET, and this week we'll be chatting with veteran NYC singer/songwriter Kevin Devine, followed by a live performance from rising emo/punk band Prince Daddy and the Hyena.

For the uninitiated, Kevin Devine began his career playing in the '90s/early 2000s emo band Miracle of 86, before launching the acclaimed, prolific solo career that he still leads today. He's been a staple of NYC's indie rock, folk, and emo scenes for over two decades, and in addition to playing solo, he also plays in Bad Books alongside members of Manchester Orchestra. He's been putting out a lot of stuff recently, including the new EP No One's Waiting Up For Me Tonight and Matter of Time II, a collection of songs from throughout his career, re-imagined full-band live in studio. He's also gearing up for a special one-night only performance of his 2011 album Between the Concrete and Clouds to celebrate the LP's 10th anniversary on November 26 at Bowery Ballroom (tickets).

Prince Daddy and the Hyena last released their very good new album Cosmic Thrill Seekers in 2019 on Counter Intuitive Records. More recently, they opened for Joyce Manor in Central Park and they're currently gearing up for a tour with Hot Mulligan, Sincere Engineer, and Super American, including a sold-out show at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge.

As always, the episode only airs once live and won't be archived or re-broadcast, so tune in Wednesday (10/20) at 11 AM ET to Vans.com/Channel66 or miss it forever.