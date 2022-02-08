Kevin Devine announces tour w/ Pronoun, Kississippi & Kayleigh Goldsworthy

Kevin Devine releases his first full-length album in six years, Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, in March, and he's now announced his first full-band North American tour in just about as long in support of it. It runs through April and May, with Pronoun as support for the first leg, Kississippi for the second, and Kayleigh Goldsworthy opening all shows. See all dates below.

Kevin and his band will stop in NYC for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 15, with Pronoun and Kayleigh Goldsworthy. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 11 at noon local time, with a presale for subscribers to Kevin's Patreon happening now.

KEVIN DEVINE: 2022 TOUR

Feb 12, 2022 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center Harrisburg, PA *

Apr 6, 2022 Ottobar Baltimore, MD %

Apr 7, 2022 Mahall's Lakewood, OH %

Apr 8, 2022 Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY %

Apr 9, 2022 Velvet Underground Toronto, ON %

Apr 10, 2022 The Shelter Detroit, MI %

Apr 12, 2022 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN %

Apr 13, 2022 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL %

Apr 15, 2022 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY %

Apr 16, 2022 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA %

Apr 29, 2022 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA #

Apr 30, 2022 A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH #

May 1, 2022 Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN #

May 3, 2022 Tulips Fort Worth, TX #

May 4, 2022 Antone's Nightclub Austin, TX #

May 6, 2022 Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ #

May 7, 2022 The Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA #

May 8, 2022 Soda Bar San Diego, CA #

May 9, 2022 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA #

May 11, 2022 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR #

May 12, 2022 Chop Suey Seattle, WA #

May 13, 2022 - May 14, 2022 Kilby Block Party Salt Lake City, UT #

May 15, 2022 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO #

May 17, 2022 Off Broadway St. Louis, MO #

May 19, 2022 Heano Orlando, FL #

May 20, 2022 Hell at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA #

* - supporting The Menzingers

% - w/ Pronoun and Kayleigh Goldsworthy

# - w/ Kississippi and Kayleigh Goldsworthy