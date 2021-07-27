Kevin Devine playing ‘Between The Concrete & Clouds’ 10th Anniversary show in NYC

Kevin Devine will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Between The Concrete & Clouds with a special one-night-only performance at Bowery Ballroom on November 26. Adding to the specialness of the night, this will be Kevin's first show with The Goddamn Band since pandemic lockdown. "Beautiful & wild for our first show back here to be at our favorite venue, two years after celebrating the prior record’s 10-year-anniversary there," Kevin says, referencing his Brothers' Blood anniversary show at Bowery in December 2019.

Tickets for Bowery Ballroom go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 AM with a Patreon presale starting Wednesday (7/28) at 10 AM.

Kevin's only other upcoming date is a solo show at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom on August 13 with Pronoun opening.

Kevin recently released an expanded edition of his No One's Waiting Up For Me Tonight EP.

You can listen to Between The Concrete And Clouds below.