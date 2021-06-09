Kevin Devine releasing expanded ‘No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight’ EP, shares new song

Last year, Kevin Devine released an EP called No One's Waiting Up For Me Tonight for one of the Bandcamp Fridays, and now he's giving the EP an expanded release on June 25 via Bad Timing Records, and also issuing it on vinyl (pre-order). The new edition includes two new songs, "Lakes On The Moon" and "All There Is Now," the former of which you can hear now. It's a lovely, folky song and you can stream it below.

The EP was made with Zack Levine (Pinegrove, Half Waif) on drums, Morgan Kibby (White Sea, M83) on vocals sings & keys, and long-time KD bandmate Chris Bracco on keys and mixing duties, with each member recording their parts from their own homes.

Kevin also promised he'd release another EP and a full-length before the end of 2022, so stay tuned for more on that.