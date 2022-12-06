Kevin Devine talks 20th anniversary, being called emo, nostalgia festivals & more

Kevin Devine is in the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of his career and will continue to do so with two career-spanning Brooklyn shows in January. Those are both being presented by BrooklynVegan, and to help gear up for those shows, Kevin joined us on the latest episode of the BrooklynVegan podcast. Throughout our conversation, he reflected on the first two decades of his career, from his early days up through his new album Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, and in the process, he touched on everything from being called emo at a time when the genre was very stigmatized, to nostalgia festivals like When We Were Young, to some of his favorite late-career albums by other artists, and much, much more. Listen to our conversation on Spotify, Apple, Google, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Kevin also just put out a new two-song single with the songs "Let Go, Be Dragged" and "Liar, Liar," the latter of which you can hear a clip of during our episode. His upcoming anniversary shows are on January 20 at Baby's All Right and January 21 at Saint Vitus.