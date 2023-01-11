Kevin Devine & The New Amsterdams doing ‘Make the Clocks Move’ & ‘Worse for the Wear’ tour

Not only is Kevin Devine gearing up for two sold-out 20th anniversary shows in Brooklyn this month, at which he'll play two entirely different career-spanning sets, he's also teaming up with Matt Pyror for a tour that will find both celebrating the 20th anniversaries of albums. Kevin is playing 2003's Make The Clocks Move in full, and Matt is playing that same year's Worse for the Wear by his post-Get Up Kids project The New Amsterdams. BrooklynVegan is proudly presenting the tour, and we've also got a presale for all dates beginning Thursday (1/12) at noon. PASSWORD = BV23. The general public on-sale begins Friday (1/13) at noon Eastern.

"I’ve never toured a record in full before, and it feels fitting that it would be Clocks, which is in so many ways where so much of All This truly started," Kevin says. "Thank you, as always."

The NYC-area gets stops on May 17 at Brooklyn Made and May 18 at Crossroads in NJ. All dates are listed below.

For more, listen to our recent podcast episode with Kevin Devine:

