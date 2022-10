Tickets for the BrooklynVegan-presented Kevin Devine 20th anniversary shows at Baby's All Right and Saint Vitus go on BrooklynVegan presale today (10/26) at noon. PASSWORD = BVKD20.

At these shows, Kevin will be playing two completely different career-spanning sets each night. If you miss out on the presale, you can try again for tickets when the general public on-sale begins Thursday (10/27) at noon.