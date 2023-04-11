Kevin Morby adds Long Island Shine A Light benefit show to tour

Kevin Morby will be on tour throughout the UK and Europe this summer, and he has a couple of US shows lined up when he gets back, in late August. He plays Martha's Vineyard festival Beach Road Weekend, then heads to Long Island for a show that's part of the Shine A Light benefit concert series. It's billed as "An evening of music with Kevin Morby," goes down on August 27 at Madison Theatre at Molloy University in Rockville Centre. Tickets are available now.

Later this year Kevin will play Wilco's Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Mexico. All dates below.

Kevin Morby -- 2023 Tour Dates

JUN 2, 2023 Aarhus @ Northside Festival

JUN 3, 2023 Malmö, Sweden @ Plan B

JUN 5, 2023 Manchester, England @ New Century

JUN 6, 2023 Bristol, England @ SWX

JUN 7, 2023 London, England @ Roundhouse

JUN 9, 2023 Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit

JUN 9, 2023 - JUN 11, 2023 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret

JUN 12, 2023 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo Saal

JUN 13, 2023 Milan, Italy @ Giardino Della Triennale

JUN 14, 2023 Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

JUN 15, 2023 Munich, Bavaria @ Strom

JUN 16, 2023 - JUN 18, 2023 Vilnius, Lithuania @ 8 Festival

JUN 16, 2023 Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol

JUN 19, 2023 Warsaw, Masovian Voivodeship @ Proxima

JUN 20, 2023 Poznań, Poland @ Tama

JUN 21, 2023 Berlin, Berlin @ Columbia Theater

JUN 23, 2023 Vienna, Austria @ Akzent

JUN 24, 2023 Kraków, Lesser Poland Voivodeship @ Kwadrat. Klub studencki (Kwadrat)

JUN 25, 2023 Budapest, Budapest @ Akvárium Klub

JUN 27, 2023 Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska

JUN 28, 2023 Geneva, Switzerland @ Usine

JUN 30, 2023 Paris, France @ Days Off Festival

JUL 1, 2023 Petit Couronne/Rouen, France @ Théâtre de Verdure

JUL 2, 2023 La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene

JUL 3, 2023 Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini

JUL 5, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV

JUL 6, 2023 Porto, Porto District @ Hard Club

JUL 7, 2023 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

JUL 8, 2023 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France @ Pointu Festival

AUG 25, 2023 - AUG 27, 2023 Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

AUG 27, 2023 Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University

DEC 2, 2023 - DEC 6, 2023 Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Wilco's Sky Blue Sky