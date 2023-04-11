Kevin Morby adds Long Island Shine A Light benefit show to tour
Kevin Morby will be on tour throughout the UK and Europe this summer, and he has a couple of US shows lined up when he gets back, in late August. He plays Martha's Vineyard festival Beach Road Weekend, then heads to Long Island for a show that's part of the Shine A Light benefit concert series. It's billed as "An evening of music with Kevin Morby," goes down on August 27 at Madison Theatre at Molloy University in Rockville Centre. Tickets are available now.
Later this year Kevin will play Wilco's Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Mexico. All dates below.
Kevin Morby -- 2023 Tour Dates
JUN 2, 2023 Aarhus @ Northside Festival
JUN 3, 2023 Malmö, Sweden @ Plan B
JUN 5, 2023 Manchester, England @ New Century
JUN 6, 2023 Bristol, England @ SWX
JUN 7, 2023 London, England @ Roundhouse
JUN 9, 2023 Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit
JUN 9, 2023 - JUN 11, 2023 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret
JUN 12, 2023 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo Saal
JUN 13, 2023 Milan, Italy @ Giardino Della Triennale
JUN 14, 2023 Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
JUN 15, 2023 Munich, Bavaria @ Strom
JUN 16, 2023 - JUN 18, 2023 Vilnius, Lithuania @ 8 Festival
JUN 16, 2023 Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol
JUN 19, 2023 Warsaw, Masovian Voivodeship @ Proxima
JUN 20, 2023 Poznań, Poland @ Tama
JUN 21, 2023 Berlin, Berlin @ Columbia Theater
JUN 23, 2023 Vienna, Austria @ Akzent
JUN 24, 2023 Kraków, Lesser Poland Voivodeship @ Kwadrat. Klub studencki (Kwadrat)
JUN 25, 2023 Budapest, Budapest @ Akvárium Klub
JUN 27, 2023 Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska
JUN 28, 2023 Geneva, Switzerland @ Usine
JUN 30, 2023 Paris, France @ Days Off Festival
JUL 1, 2023 Petit Couronne/Rouen, France @ Théâtre de Verdure
JUL 2, 2023 La Rochelle, France @ La Sirene
JUL 3, 2023 Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini
JUL 5, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV
JUL 6, 2023 Porto, Porto District @ Hard Club
JUL 7, 2023 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
JUL 8, 2023 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France @ Pointu Festival
AUG 25, 2023 - AUG 27, 2023 Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
AUG 27, 2023 Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University
DEC 2, 2023 - DEC 6, 2023 Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Wilco's Sky Blue Sky