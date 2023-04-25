Kevin Morby announces new LP ‘More Photographs (A Continuum)’, shares 2 songs
“With every collection of songs,” Kevin Morby says. “I feel I must cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is A Photograph was not finished. Releasing this collection is my tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.” Out May 26 via Dead Oceans, More Photographs (A Continuum) features reworks of three songs from last year's This is a Photograph along with six new songs.
“If This Is A Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of,” says Morby, “then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently. As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you've replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes.”
You can listen to “This Is A Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited” from the album below and preorder the album on Coke bottle clear vinyl.
Kevin will be back on tour starting in June, includeing a Long Island show in August that's part of the Shine A Light benefit series. All dates are listed below.
More Photographs (A Continuum):
1. This Is A Photograph II
2. Triumph
3. Bittersweet, Tennessee
4. Going To Prom
5. Lion Tamer
6. Song For Katie
7. Five Easy Pieces Revisited
8. Mickey Mantle's Autograph
9. Kingdom Of Broken Hearts
KEVIN MORBY - 2023 TOUR DATES
Fri. June 2 - Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival
Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B
Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit
Fri. June 9 - Sun. June 11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. June 16 - Sun. Jun 18 - Vilnius, LI @ 8 Festival
Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama
Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent
Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine
Fri. June 30 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival
Sat. July 1 - Petit Couronne, FR @ Theatre de Verdure
Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV
Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club
Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
Sat. July 8 - Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival
Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
Sun. Aug. 27 - Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University
Sun. Oct. 1 - Sapphire Coast, AUS @ Wanderer Festival
Sat. Dec. 2 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky