Kevin Morby announces new LP ‘More Photographs (A Continuum)’, shares 2 songs

“With every collection of songs,” Kevin Morby says. “I feel I must cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is A Photograph was not finished. Releasing this collection is my tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.” Out May 26 via Dead Oceans, More Photographs (A Continuum) features reworks of three songs from last year's This is a Photograph along with six new songs.

“If This Is A Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of,” says Morby, “then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently. As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you've replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes.”

You can listen to “This Is A Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited” from the album below and preorder the album on Coke bottle clear vinyl.

Kevin will be back on tour starting in June, includeing a Long Island show in August that's part of the Shine A Light benefit series. All dates are listed below.

Kevin Morby - More Photographs A Continuum

More Photographs (A Continuum):

1. This Is A Photograph II

2. Triumph

3. Bittersweet, Tennessee

4. Going To Prom

5. Lion Tamer

6. Song For Katie

7. Five Easy Pieces Revisited

8. Mickey Mantle's Autograph

9. Kingdom Of Broken Hearts

KEVIN MORBY - 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri. June 2 - Aarhus, DK @ Northside Festival

Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B

Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit

Fri. June 9 - Sun. June 11 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale

Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. June 16 - Sun. Jun 18 - Vilnius, LI @ 8 Festival

Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama

Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent

Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine

Fri. June 30 - Paris, FR @ Days Off Festival

Sat. July 1 - Petit Couronne, FR @ Theatre de Verdure

Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV

Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club

Fri. July 7 - Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

Sat. July 8 - Six-Fours-les-Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

Sun. Aug. 27 - Rockville Centre, NY @ Madison Theatre at Molloy University

Sun. Oct. 1 - Sapphire Coast, AUS @ Wanderer Festival

Sat. Dec. 2 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky