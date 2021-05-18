Kevin Morby & Hamilton Leithauser cover each other, announce “Fall Mixer” tour
Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser will link up for the "Fall Mixer" 2021 tour. It's an extensive trek that begins October 14 in Richmond and includes shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles (10/27 @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel), San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, NYC (11/17 @ Brooklyn Steel and 11/18 @ Webster Hall), Boston, Philly, DC and more.
Says Kevin, "We will be sharing a band! We will be sharing the stage! I will be playing new songs. Old songs. other people's songs. See you there! Let us dance, laugh, cry and sing sing sing!"
Tickets for Brooklyn Steel, Webster Hall, Theatre at Ace Hotel and the whole tour go on sale on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time with various presales starting May 19 at 10 AM local (use code FALLMIXER). All tour dates are listed below.
To tease the tour, Kevin and Hamilton shared covers of each others' songs on Instagram on Monday night: Kevin covered "A 1000 Times" and Hamilton covered “Come To Me Now,” and you can watch both of those below.
Kevin released Sundowner and Hamilton released The Loves of Your Life last year. You can stream both below.
Kevin Morby - 2021 Fall Mixer Tour Dates
Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club