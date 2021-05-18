Kevin Morby & Hamilton Leithauser cover each other, announce “Fall Mixer” tour

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser will link up for the "Fall Mixer" 2021 tour. It's an extensive trek that begins October 14 in Richmond and includes shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles (10/27 @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel), San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, NYC (11/17 @ Brooklyn Steel and 11/18 @ Webster Hall), Boston, Philly, DC and more.

Says Kevin, "We will be sharing a band! We will be sharing the stage! I will be playing new songs. Old songs. other people's songs. See you there! Let us dance, laugh, cry and sing sing sing!"

Tickets for Brooklyn Steel, Webster Hall, Theatre at Ace Hotel and the whole tour go on sale on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 AM local time with various presales starting May 19 at 10 AM local (use code FALLMIXER). All tour dates are listed below.

To tease the tour, Kevin and Hamilton shared covers of each others' songs on Instagram on Monday night: Kevin covered "A 1000 Times" and Hamilton covered “Come To Me Now,” and you can watch both of those below.

Kevin released Sundowner and Hamilton released The Loves of Your Life last year. You can stream both below.

Kevin Morby - 2021 Fall Mixer Tour Dates

Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater

Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club