Kevin Morby releases ‘Music from Montana Story,’ announces more tour dates
Kevin Morby has just released Music From Montana Story, his soundtrack to the 2021 film Montana Story by directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel. "It has long been a dream of mine to one day score a film and with Montana Story I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect film to do so,” says Morby. “Against wide open landscapes the film is patiently and masterfully captured and it was my job, alongside my collaborator Rob Barbato, to write a score with as much beauty and depth as the film itself. I’m so proud of how everything turned out and am forever grateful to directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel for bringing me on."
Kevin has also shared the video for the soundtrack's "Like a Flower," which was directed by McGehee and Siegel and mixes performance footage with clips from the film. You can watch that, and listen to the album, below.
Montana Story stars Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily) and Owen Teague (It), as "two estranged siblings" who "return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop." It's available to watch with a Showtime subscription, and rentable on streaming services. You can watch the trailer below.
Meanwhile, Kevin has announced more 2023 tour dates supporting last year's This is A Photograph, including a few US shows following his appearance at Knoxville's Big Ears festival, and UK and European dates in June and July.
He'll also be in NYC next month for The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall on February 25 (tickets) with Japanese Breakfast, Craig Finn and more, and while in town he's also appearing at a live taping of Craig's podcast, That's How I Remember It, as part of the On Air podcast fest.
All dates are listed below.
KEVIN MORBY: 2023 TOUR
Sat. Feb. 25 - New York, NY @ The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall
Sat. Apr. 1 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
Sun. Apr. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Mon. Apr. 3 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE
Tue. Apr. 4 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE
Thu. Apr. 6 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Fri. Apr. 7 - Kansas City, KS @ recordBar
Sat. Apr. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
Sun. Apr. 9 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B
Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit
Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal
Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale
Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle
Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama
Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent
Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska
Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine
Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV
Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club
Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend