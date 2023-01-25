Kevin Morby releases ‘Music from Montana Story,’ announces more tour dates

Kevin Morby has just released Music From Montana Story, his soundtrack to the 2021 film Montana Story by directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel. "It has long been a dream of mine to one day score a film and with Montana Story I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect film to do so,” says Morby. “Against wide open landscapes the film is patiently and masterfully captured and it was my job, alongside my collaborator Rob Barbato, to write a score with as much beauty and depth as the film itself. I’m so proud of how everything turned out and am forever grateful to directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel for bringing me on."

Kevin has also shared the video for the soundtrack's "Like a Flower," which was directed by McGehee and Siegel and mixes performance footage with clips from the film. You can watch that, and listen to the album, below.

Montana Story stars Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily) and Owen Teague (It), as "two estranged siblings" who "return home to the sprawling ranch they once knew and loved, confronting a deep and bitter family legacy against a mythic American backdrop." It's available to watch with a Showtime subscription, and rentable on streaming services. You can watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, Kevin has announced more 2023 tour dates supporting last year's This is A Photograph, including a few US shows following his appearance at Knoxville's Big Ears festival, and UK and European dates in June and July.

He'll also be in NYC next month for The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall on February 25 (tickets) with Japanese Breakfast, Craig Finn and more, and while in town he's also appearing at a live taping of Craig's podcast, That's How I Remember It, as part of the On Air podcast fest.

All dates are listed below.

KEVIN MORBY: 2023 TOUR

Sat. Feb. 25 - New York, NY @ The Piano Recital at Carnegie Hall

Sat. Apr. 1 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

Sun. Apr. 2 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Mon. Apr. 3 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

Tue. Apr. 4 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

Thu. Apr. 6 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Fri. Apr. 7 - Kansas City, KS @ recordBar

Sat. Apr. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

Sun. Apr. 9 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

Sat. June 3 - Malmö, SW @ Plan B

Mon. June 5 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Tue. June 6 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Wed. June 7 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

Fri. June 9 - Gent, BE @ Vooruit

Mon. June 12 - Zurich, CH @ Dynamo Saal

Tue. June 13 - Milan, IT @ Giardino Della Triennale

Wed. June 14 - Ferrara, IT @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

Thur. June 15 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. June 16 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

Mon. June 19 - Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

Tue. June 20 - Poznan, PL @ Tama

Wed. June 21 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Fri. June 23 - Vienna, AU @ Akzent

Sat. June 24 - Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

Sun. June 25 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Tue. June 27 - Ljubljana, SL @ Kino Siska

Wed. June 28 - Geneva, CH @ Usine

Sun. July 2 - La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

Mon. July 3 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Wed. July 5 - Lisboa, PT @ LAV

Thur. July 6 - Porto, PT @ Hard Club

Aug. 25- Aug. 27 - Tisbury, MA @ Beach Road Weekend