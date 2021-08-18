Kevin Morby releasing ‘Sundowner’ demos album (listen to “Campfire”)

Kevin Morby is releasing his demos from last year's great Sundowner as an album called A Night At The Little Los Angeles that will be out October 1 via Dead Oceans. The title comes from the shed in his backyard in Kansas City, which he dubbed "Little Los Angeles," where he made the demos on a four-track portastudio. “When I later went into a proper studio to make what would become Sundowner, my goal was to capture the essence of these initial recordings," says Kevin, "and here you will now have access to the very essence I was chasing."

“Many of my favorite recordings have been made inside of an artist's home with little to no regard of the outside world, but instead deep in their own that they are building in real time,” says Morby. “And with that - I’d like to invite you into my own little world here and now and ask you to please step inside and spend A Night At The Little Los Angeles.” You can listen to the Little Los Angeles version of "Campfire," the opening track on the album, now.

Kevin will soon be on the road with Hamilton Leithauser for the "Fall Mixer" tour where they will be sharing a band and sharing the stage. Dates include shows in Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin, San Diego, Los Angeles (10/27 @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel), San Francisco, Seattle, Boise, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Pittsburgh, NYC (11/17 @ Brooklyn Steel and 11/18 @ Webster Hall), Boston, Philly, DC and more. Updated dates are listed below.

A Night At The Little Los Angeles tracklist

1. Campfire (4-Track Demo)

2. Sundowner (4-Track Demo)

3. A Night At The Little Los Angeles (4-Track Demo)

4. Wander (4-Track Demo)

5. Velvet Highway (4-Track Demo)

6. Valley (4-Track Demo)

7. Brother, Sister (4-Track Demo)

8. Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun (4-Track Demo)

9. Provisions (4-Track Demo)

10. U.S. Mail (4-Track Demo)

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Fall Mixer Tour Dates

Fri. September 10 - St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Thu. Sept. 23 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

Sat. Sept. 25 - Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater *

Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *

Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

*= w/ Hamilton Leithauser