Kevin Morby shares new single “US Mail” dedicated to “postal workers everywhere”

Having just released his terrific new album Sundowner a couple weeks ago, Kevin Morby is already back with a new single, "US Mail." Kevin premiered the song, which is about "a mother communicating with her daughter via the USPS from within an inpatient rehab facility," at the end of his livestream release show for Sundowner and it's out now in studio form, all warm synthesizers and ticking electronic percussion set against Morby's comforting voice. You can watch his livestream performance and listen to the single version below.

“My PO BOX is featured on the track artwork - please feel free to write me a letter and continue sending mail to your loved ones to support the USPS," notes Kevin. "It’s service has been integral to my career and I have been passionate about both sending and receiving physical mail since I was a child. It is simply one of my favorite things. I will do my best to write you back, but even if I don’t, please know that your letters mean the world to me and that I read and cherish them all.

Kevin goes on to say, "Though we had originally intended to record this song in studio while mixing Sundowner, when the lockdown went into effect and the session was cancelled we decided to do it remotely instead, with Brad [Cook] recording the music and me recording the vocals from our respective homes. This release is dedicated to mothers and their children - and all postal workers everywhere."