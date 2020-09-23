Kevin Morby shares “Wander” & “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” from new LP

Kevin Morby has shared two more songs from his upcoming album Sundowner: the gritty, rootsy "Wander," and the minimal, atmospheric "Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun."

“‘Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ is my favorite song off of the new album, and the one I’m most proud of,” says Morby. “I consider space to be a prominent instrument on the song - and here it is as important as anything else you hear on the track. It was my goal to capture the vast openness of the middle American landscape sonically. To this end - there is a whole track of nothing but Texas air, birds and wind chimes living beneath the song.”

As for "Wander," Kevin says it's anchored by a lyric he's had in his head for a decade. "The hook ‘I wonder as I wander why was I born in the wild wonder’ is even featured in the insert of the first Babies LP," Kevin notes. "The song is meant to steadily gain momentum before coming to an abrupt halt. It is the shortest song I’ve ever written, and is intended to be played on a loop.”

The "Wander" video stars his partner, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, while the lyric video for "Don't Underestimate Midwest American Sun" features plenty of gorgeous Midwest landscapes. You can watch both below.

Sundowner is out October 16 via Dead Oceans. Kevin is in the midst of his virtual tour where he's playing all his albums in full. September 24 is Singing Saw, October 1 is City Music, October 8 is Oh My God and October 15 is Sundowner. Tickets are on sale.

Morby also contributed to the new Fleet Foxes album.

