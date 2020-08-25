Kevin Morby teasing ‘The Sundowner’ with billboard in Kansas

Kevin Morby is up to something. Specifically he's put up a billboard in Lawrence, KS that reads "DON'T UNDERESTIMATE MIDWEST AMERICAN SUN' and then has a telephone number, 1-833-SUN-DWNR. You can check out pictures of the billboard via Kevin's instagram, below.

Calling that number, you get a message, with what sounds like Kevin Morby singing "Don't underestimate Midwest American sun," and then becomes an answering machine message. "Hello and thank you for calling The Sundowner," the voice (clearly Morby), says. "We have no vacancies at this time, but if you would like, feel free to leave a message and we'll get back to you when we can." It starts off with him singing the line on the sign, "don't underestimate midwest american sun." He ends it with a very hopeful "Goodbye," and then a piece of pretty instrumental music that plays for 20 seconds or so before fading out.

Kevin has not elaborated further as to what this means, but we'll probably know sooner than later. His last album was 2019's Oh My God. Stay tuned

Speaking of Kevin's instagram, he paid tribute to Justin Townes Earle, who died over the weekend, in his Instagram Stories by covering JTE's "Harlem River Blues." Kevin noted, "When I first wrote 'Harlem River,' I googled to see if anyone else had written a song with the same title and discovered JTE. I have listened to this a countless amount of times and am sad to hear of his passing. RIP."

During the first few months of the pandemic, Kevin and Katie Crutchfield performed weekly livestreams on their Instagram.