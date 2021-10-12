Kevin Morby & Hamilton Leithauser share collab single “Virginia Beach”; tour starts this week

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser embark on their co-headlining "Fall Mixer" North American tour this week, which will have them sharing a band and sharing the stage. Ahead of that they've released a collaborative single, "Virginia Beach."

“I wanted to do a modern take on a dark country song which would transform into more of a dark dance groove,” says Hamilton. “I also wrote an entire vocal track over it but just didn’t think my voice was taking it anywhere new, so I sent the track to Kevin Morby. His voice sounds nothing like my own, and his songs usually have a very different structure than mine. I thought maybe he could take it in a new direction. He told me he wanted to write a traveling song, maybe mentioning some places people don’t sing about that much, and he sent me some lyrics. I loved it and wrote my ‘Virginia Beach’ lines right then and there, and sent them back to him.”

Adds Kevin, “Maybe it was being in one place for almost two years, or maybe it was the mysterious and kinetic energy of the composition, but I found myself compelled to write of all the bizarre yet beautiful corners of America one often overlooks that a touring musician inevitably finds themselves in while out on the road. The Paris Idahos and the Texarkanas. It was my attempt at evoking Cash and Dylans ‘Wanted Man’ or Barbara Keith’s ‘Detroit or Buffalo,’ or any of those other lost country and rock n roll songs that shout out cities off the beaten path. Cities that down-and-out characters race towards in an attempt to outrun themselves. Though of course - as the saying goes, no matter where you go, there you are.”

Watch the video, as well as a video of Kevin and Hamilton chatting about it, below.

The Fall Mixer tour begins Thursday (10/14) in Richmond and includes a Los Angeles show at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on 10/27, and NYC stops at Brooklyn Steel on 11/17 and Webster Hall on 11/18. All dates, which are with Jess Williamson, are listed below.

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Fall Mixer Tour Dates

Thu. Oct. 14 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

Fri. Oct. 15 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

Sat. Oct. 16 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Oct. 18 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Tue. Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Thu. Oct. 21 - Houston, TX @The Heights Theater *

Fri. Oct. 22 - Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater *

Sat. Oct. 23 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

Mon. Oct. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

Tue. Oct. 26 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

Wed. Oct. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

Fri. Oct. 29 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery *

Mon. Nov. 1 -Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

Tue. Nov. 2 - Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

Wed. Nov. 3 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 5 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

Sat. Nov. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 8 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

Thu. Nov. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

Fri. Nov. 12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

Sat. Nov. 13 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

Mon. Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Nov. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

Thu. Nov. 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

Fri. Nov. 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

Sat. Nov. 20 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

Mon. Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Tue. Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

Fri. May 20, 2022 - Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

Sat. May 21, 2022 - Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

Sun. May 22, 2022 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

Mon. May 23, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Tue. May 24, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

Wed. May 25, 2022 - Köln, DE @ Kulturkirche

Thu. May 26, 2022 - Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

Sun. May 29, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

Mon. May 30, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Tue. May 31, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Wed. June 1, 2022 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Sat. June 4, 2022 - Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

Sun. June 5, 2022 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef

*= w/ Hamilton Leithauser