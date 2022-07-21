Kevin Morby & Waxahatchee cover GBV & Broadcast to benefit Kansas reproductive rights

Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee (Katie Crutchfield) have recorded a pair of covers -- Guided by Voices' "The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory" and Broadcast's "Tears in the Typing Pool" -- via Bandcamp. All proceeds will benefit the Vote No Kansas PAC, whose mission is to encourage people to vote no to the anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment (HCR 5003). They write:

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare. There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue. We record covers on a 4-track at home from time to time, so we’re releasing 2 of those today on Bandcamp. It’s a sliding scale starting at $5 and the amount of funds raised will be donated to Vote No Kansas.

In other news, Kevin and Katie are bringing back their Instagram Live “Weekly Rodeo” livestream, which was a staple of 2020 quarantine, tonight (Thursday 7/21) at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT via Kevin's Instagram. They're promising special guests, and hopefully nunchucks.

Kevin's tour for his great new album This is a Photograph hits North America this fall, including NYC's Webster Hall on October 26 with Coco.

