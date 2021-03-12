Kevin Morby & Waxahatchee went to a Flaming Lips space bubble concert

The Flaming Lips began their latest run of space bubble concerts on Thursday (3/11) at Oklahoma City's The Criterion, and Kevin Morby and Katie Crutchfield (aka Waxahatchee) were in attendance in one of the bubbles. Kevin shared some pictures and videos from the show on his Instagram, which you can see below, along with the setlist. He also wrote a little about the experience:

Last night was one of the best shows I’ve ever seen. In complete awe of the Flaming Lips and OKC for pulling off these bubble shows. As soon as everyone got into their bubbles they launched straight into Race For The Prize and the confetti and balloons went off and tears starting streaming down Katies face and it was all so overwhelmingly beautiful !! I went to bed so giddy with excitement and woke up early feeling the same way just to watch all the footage and I haven’t felt this excited about having seen a show since probably high school. I’ve never seen the flaming lips before and always meant to and there was no better way than doing so during a pandemic inside a bubble with staff running around in hazmats snd leaf blowers. What legends all around. I first discovered them on an episode of Beavis and Butthead in middle school and have been a huge fan ever since. In 9th grade me and a few friends got Zaireeka and set up four stereos to listen to it and all stood in different parts of the house and hit play at the same time. Around that same time they had their big resurgence with Yoshimi and took their music - and my fandom - to a whole new level. Flaming Lips forever. Last night made me hopefully optimistic that soon we will all be back at shows and I am so ready for it...to both perform and attend. Music is everything. Hope to see you all at a show as soon as possible. 🙏🏻 Also shout out to everyone in OKC who made our little vacation so special....Scott, Jones Assembly, Guestroom Records and the Bradford House 💋- I love this town!!! Xoxox

There are six more nights of space bubble Flaming Lips shows coming up at The Criterion this month; all are listed as sold out, but some tickets currently seem to be available for Friday and Saturday (3/12 and 3/13).

Meanwhile, Waxahatchee just announced a one-year anniversary livestream for her 2020 album Saint Cloud.

Setlist: The Flaming Lips @ The Criterion, 3/11/2021 (Space Bubble Concert)

Race for the Prize

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1

Flowers of Neptune 6

Waitin' for a Superman

She Don't Use Jelly

Will You Return / When You Come Down

All We Have Is Now

Are You a Hypnotist??

Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

Laser Hands

Encore:

There Should Be Unicorns

Dinosaurs on the Mountain

Do You Realize??