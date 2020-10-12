Kevin O’Meara of Videohippos declared a missing person

Kevin O'Meara, who played drums for Baltimore's Videohippos (part of the Wham City collective), was officially declared a missing person on Monday (10/12). He was last seen October 4 in Mercer, Maine. His vehicle, a dark green 2001 Toyota Tundra truck with Maine license plate # 3645 XW, has also been reported missing. Kevin, who is 41 years old, is described as 6' tall with light brown hair and slim build.

If you have any information on Kevin's whereabouts, please contact the Somerset County Sheriff's Office at (207) 474-9591. The flyer, with more information, and a post from his friend and collaborator Dan Deacon is below.