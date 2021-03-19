Kevin Shields has been promising a new My Bloody Valentine record (multiple records, even) for a few years now, which you have to take with a grain of salt, given it took him and the rest of the band 22 years to release a follow-up to Loveless. They were supposed to be out in 2019 and while there's been no word on that for a while, Kevin will be talking about My Bloody Valentine's first album for Creation Records, 1988's Isn't Anything, as part of the Tim's Twitter Listening Party series on Saturday, May 15 at 5 PM Eastern:

If you've never participated in one of Tim's listening parties, it's a collective listen to an album while the artists shares recollections in real time on Twitter. Sometimes they take fan questions too. We'll see. Mark your calendars, and if you can't join in live, all of Tim's listening parties are archived on his site.

In other news: My Bloody Valentine made our list of Creation Records' 21 Best Records.

Listen to Isn't Anything below.

