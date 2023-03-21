Kevin Smith announces the “Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew”

Kevin Smith and View Askewniverse fans, take out your calendars. He's just announced the "Jay and Silent Bob Present Cruise Askew", which sails February 23-26, 2024, from Miami to Nassau in the Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Smith and his Jay & Silent Bob partner Jason Mewes are hosting the cruise, which will feature live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy, exclusive q&as, autograph and photo sessions, movie screenings, theme nights, musical performances, and "an array of enhanced experiences."

Says Smith: “As a man who's been afraid of sharks since he first saw Jaws in 1975, I'm gonna do my best to make sure none of us get eaten on the Cruise Askew! I'm also gonna go out of my way to make sure we all have a great time while on the high seas by loading the 3 days with any and all activities a fan of my flicks could want! I'll make it an experience folks will treasure - and all you have to do is bring your own booty!”

Also on board will be View Askewniverse regulars Brian O’Halloran, Marc Bernardin, Ralph Garman, Andy McElfresh, Jeff Anderson, Trevor Fehrman, and Jennifer Schwalbach Smith; a “Mooby’s at Sea” pop-up restaurant; a live script reading of an unreleased version of Clerks III; stand-up sets from comedians Jake Ruble and AJ Wilkerson; and live musical performances by Lo(u)ser, Mega Ran, Rebuilder, Roots of Mine, Telethon, and Shut Up & Dance.

Tickets for Cruise Askew go on sale to the general public on March 31 at 10 AM Eastern, and you can sign up for presales happening beforehand.