Kevin Smith shares ‘Clerks III’ trailer, will take the film on ‘The Convenience Tour’ this fall

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is going back to the film that put him on the map nearly 30 years ago. Clerks III, the first in the series since 2006, revisits Dante and Randal, plus Jay and Silent Bob, as Randall decides to make a movie about their days working at the convenience store. (The old video store is now is a weed store.) The tagline for this meta-sounding third Clerks is "They're Too Old for This Shift." It's out in theaters on September 13 and you can watch the trailer for it below.

Kevin Smith will also be taking the film on the road with "Clerks III: The Convenience Tour," where he'll screen it and answer fan questions afterwards. The tour begins in Kevin's hometown of Red Bank, NJ on September 4 at Count Basie Theater and hits NYC at Beacon Theatre on September 9. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale, Friday, July 8 at 10 AM local time with various presales starting today. All dates are listed below.

attachment-clerks-iii loading...

Clerks III: The Convenience Tour

Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Sept 4, 7pm

Portland, ME State Theater Sept 6, 7pm

Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre Sept 7, 7pm

Providence, RI Columbus Theatre Sept 8, 7pm

New York, NY Beacon Sept 9, 7pm

Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre Sept 10, 7pm

Richmond, VA The National Sept 11, 7pm

Vancouver, BC Rio Theatre Sept 18, 12:30pm

Vancouver, BC Rio Theatre Sept 18, 4:45pm

Vancouver, BC Rio Theatre Sept 19, 7pm

Boulder, CO Boulder Theater Sept 20, 7pm

Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Sept 22, 7pm

Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre Sept 25, 7pm

Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre Sept 27, 7pm

San Francisco, CA Castro Theatre Sept 30, 7pm

San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre Oct 2, 7pm

Los Angeles, CA Theatre at Ace Hotel Oct 4, 7pm

Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim Oct 5, 7pm