Kevin Smith shares ‘Clerks III’ trailer, will take the film on ‘The Convenience Tour’ this fall
Filmmaker Kevin Smith is going back to the film that put him on the map nearly 30 years ago. Clerks III, the first in the series since 2006, revisits Dante and Randal, plus Jay and Silent Bob, as Randall decides to make a movie about their days working at the convenience store. (The old video store is now is a weed store.) The tagline for this meta-sounding third Clerks is "They're Too Old for This Shift." It's out in theaters on September 13 and you can watch the trailer for it below.
Kevin Smith will also be taking the film on the road with "Clerks III: The Convenience Tour," where he'll screen it and answer fan questions afterwards. The tour begins in Kevin's hometown of Red Bank, NJ on September 4 at Count Basie Theater and hits NYC at Beacon Theatre on September 9. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale, Friday, July 8 at 10 AM local time with various presales starting today. All dates are listed below.
Clerks III: The Convenience Tour
Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Sept 4, 7pm
Portland, ME State Theater Sept 6, 7pm
Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre Sept 7, 7pm
Providence, RI Columbus Theatre Sept 8, 7pm
New York, NY Beacon Sept 9, 7pm
Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre Sept 10, 7pm
Richmond, VA The National Sept 11, 7pm
Vancouver, BC Rio Theatre Sept 18, 12:30pm
Vancouver, BC Rio Theatre Sept 18, 4:45pm
Vancouver, BC Rio Theatre Sept 19, 7pm
Boulder, CO Boulder Theater Sept 20, 7pm
Denver, CO Paramount Theatre Sept 22, 7pm
Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre Sept 25, 7pm
Salem, OR Elsinore Theatre Sept 27, 7pm
San Francisco, CA Castro Theatre Sept 30, 7pm
San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre Oct 2, 7pm
Los Angeles, CA Theatre at Ace Hotel Oct 4, 7pm
Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim Oct 5, 7pm