Khemmis announce new album ‘Deceiver’ & live shows, share “Living Pyre” video

Denver doomsters Khemmis have announced a new album, Deceiver, due November 19 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). It was produced by past collaborator Dave Otero (who's also known for working with Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, and more), and the first single is "Living Pyre," which finds Khemmis' towering, melodic trad-doom in fine form. Watch the Atton Price-directed video and check out the tracklist below.

Khemmis will also be supporting the album with live shows, including one at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on December 11. Tickets for that show are on sale now. They also play Desertfest London in 2022. Those are their only currently announced dates, but we'll let you know if that changes.

Tracklist

1. Avernal Gate

2. House Of Cadmus

3. Living Pyre

4. Shroud Of Lethe

5. Obsidian Crown

6. The Astral Road