Khemmis, Conjurer & Wake announce 2023 tour

Denver doomsters Khemmis, UK sludge/post-metallers Conjurer, and Canadian grind-turned-post-metal band Wake will tour North America together in spring of 2023. The tour is Khemmis' first headlining run in support of their 2021 album Deceiver. Conjurer and Wake both released new albums this year, P​á​thos and Thought Form Descent, respectively. "I cannot think of a tour that we've done with a more diverse, unique, and riff-centric package than this one," said Wake guitarist Rob LaChance. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (12/16) at 10 AM local.

NYC gets a stop on May 5 at Brooklyn Monarch. All dates are listed below.

Khemmis / Conjurer / Wake -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/27/2023 Studio B @ Skyway Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

4/28/2023 Reggie's Rock Club – Chicago, IL

4/29/2023 The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

4/30/2023 The Foundry – Cleveland, OH

5/02/2023 Lee's Palace – Toronto, ON

5/03/2023 Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

5/04/2023 Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

5/05/2023 The Monarch – Brooklyn, NY

5/06/2023 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

5/07/2023 Union Stage – Washington, DC

5/09/2023 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

5/10/2023 Hop Springs – Murfreesboro, TN

5/11/2023 Amplified – Dallas, TX

5/12/2023 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

5/13/2023 Parish – Austin, TX

5/15/2023 Nile Underground – Phoenix, AZ

5/16/2023 The Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

5/17/2023 Cornerstone – Berkeley, CA

5/19/2023 Substation – Seattle, WA

5/20/2023 Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR