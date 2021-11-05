Khemmis playing ‘Hunted’ in full at new NYC show ahead of 2022 tour

Denver doomsters Khemmis have a new album, Deceiver, coming out later this month, and they'd announced a Brooklyn show supporting it this year, at Saint Vitus Bar on December 11, followed by a West Coast tour in January of 2022. The Saint Vitus show is now sold out, so they've added a second date at the same venue the night before, on December 10 at Saint Vitus. Tickets are on sale now, and they'll be playing their 2016 sophomore album Hunted in full at the new show, with High Reeper as support, while the 12/11 date will be a career-spanning setlist with Somnuri opening.

Khemmis' West Coast tour includes stops in Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Berkeley, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and more. See all dates below.

KHEMMIS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Fri, DEC 10, 2021 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY

Sat, DEC 11, 2021 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, NY

Sat, JAN 8, 2022 Bluebird Theater Denver, CO

Thu, JAN 13, 2022 Neurolux Lounge Boise, ID

Fri, JAN 14, 2022 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

Sat, JAN 15, 2022 Fox Cabaret Vancouver, Canada

Sun, JAN 16, 2022 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Tue, JAN 18, 2022 Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music Berkeley, CA

Wed, JAN 19, 2022 Lodge Room Highland Park Los Angeles, CA

Fri, JAN 21, 2022 Nile Underground South Phoenix, AZ

Sun, JAN 23, 2022 The Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT