Khruangbin announce fall tour with Nick Hakim

Khruangbin had already announced a few live appearances -- including multi-night runs at Colorado's Red Rocks, Austin's Stubb's, L.A.'s Greek Theatre, and NYC's Radio City Music Hall -- but have now announced a full tour that will have them out both this fall and in 2022. New shows, which are with Nick Hakim, include Aspen, Salt Lake City, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit, Dallas, San Antonio and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all newly announced shows go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local. The Red Rocks, Stubb's and Greek Theatre runs are all sold out, but you can still get tickets to Khruangbin's two Radio City Music Hall shows on March 9 & 10 which are with Nubya Garcia.

Khruangbin will release Mordechai Remixes on August 6 via Dead Oceans.

Khruangbin 2021 - 2022 US Tour Dates

Friday, July 30 - Newport Jazz Festival - Newport, RI

Sat, Jul 31 - Maha Festival - Omaha, NE

Sun, Aug 8 - Hinterland Festival - St. Charles, IA

Sun, Aug 29 - Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY

Fri, Sept 3 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

Wed, Sept 15 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (Waller Creek Amphitheatre) - Austin, TX *w/ Kelly Doyle

Thurs, Sept 16 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (Waller Creek Amphitheatre) - Austin, TX *w/ Ruben Moreno

Fri, Sept 17 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (Waller Creek Amphitheatre) - Austin, TX *w/ The Suffers

Sat, Sept 18 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (Waller Creek Amphitheatre) - Austin, TX *w/ Robert Ellis

Mon, Sept 20 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *w/ Nick Hakim & Kadhja Bonet

Tues, Sept 21 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *w/ Nick Hakim & Kadhja Bonet

Wed, Sept 22 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO *w/ Pachyman

Thurs, Sept 23 - Red Butte Garden - Salt Lake City, UT *w/ Pachyman

Sat, Sept 25 - Firefly Festival - Dover, DE

Sun, Sept 26 - Pilgrimage Festival - Franklin, TN

Fri, October 22 - III Points Festival - Miami, FL

Sat, Oct 23 - Comeback Festival @ Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

Fri, Oct 29 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

Sun, Oct 31 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

Wed, Nov 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *w/ Vleux Farka Toure

Thurs, Nov 4 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *w/ Brijean

Fri, Nov 5 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *w/ Kikagaku Moyo

Sat, Nov 6 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA *w/ Kikagaku Moyo

Sun, Nov 7 - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA *w/ Kikagaku Moyo

Wed, Dec 1 - Orpheum Theatre - New Orleans, LA *w/ Nick Hakim

Thurs, Dec 2 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA *w/ Nick Hakim

Fri, Dec 3 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA *w/ Nick Hakim

Sat, Dec 4 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA *w/ Nick Hakim

Mon, Dec 6 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN *w/ Nick Hakim

Tues, Dec 7 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH *w/ Nick Hakim

Fri, Dec 10 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI *w/ Nick Hakim

Sat, Dec 11 - Express LIVE! - Columbus, OH *w/ Nick Hakim

Tues, Dec 14 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO *w/ Nick Hakim

Thurs, Dec 16 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK *w/ Nick Hakim

Fri, Dec 17 - Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX *w/ Nick Hakim

Sat, Dec 18 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX *w/ Nick Hakim

Sun, Dec 19 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX *w/ Nick Hakim

2022:

Wed, Mar 9 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY * w/ Nubya Garcia

Thurs, Mar 10 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY * w/ Nubya Garcia

Thurs, Apr 14 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK