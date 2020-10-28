Khruangbin announce ‘Late Night Tales’ comp, share Kool & The Gang cover

Khruangbin are the latest group to curate an edition of the long-running Late Night Tales series and theirs will be out December 4. The compilation pulls tracks from around the globe, including songs by Devadip Carlos Santana & Turiya Alice Coltrane, Nazia Hassan, Biddu, Sanullim, Maxwell Udoh & Roha Band, Песняры, and Paloma San Basilio. They also picked artists from their home state of Texas, including David Marez and Kelly Doyle, and a special spoken word piece by Tierney Malone, produced by Khruangbin and featuring backing by their Houston neighbor Geoffrey Muller who covers Erik Satie’s "Gnossienne" on banjo.

“We definitely wanted to cover as much global territory as possible; so it was the globe and then home," say the band. "We wanted to show the treasures from our hometown, or people from our hometown that the rest of the world probably doesn’t know. Then these gems from across the world, showcasing them in the same way. That’s what makes Khruangbin Khruangbin. The stubbornness about being so hometown-centric. But what makes Houston is this constant international influence; that’s the gulf stream, bringing it right into the city.”

Late Night Tales also includes a new song from Khruangbin, a super chilled out cover of Kool & The Gang's already very chill "Summer Madness" (the original was sampled for DJ Jazzy Jeff & Fresh Prince's "Summertime"). You can listen to that and check out the album art and tracklist below.

Khruangbin released Mordechai back in June.

Khruangbin’s Late Night Tales tracklist:

01. Devadip Carlos Santana And Turiya Alice Coltrane - “Illuminations”

02. Brilliantes Del Veulo - “I Know That (When The Springtime Comes)”

03. Nazia Hassan - “Khushi”

04. Kelly Doyle - “DRM”

05. Sanulim - “Don't Go”

06. Maxwell Udoh - “I Like It (Don’t Stop)”

07. David Marez - “Enséñame”

08. Gerald Lee - “Can You Feel The Love (Reprise)”

09. Justine & The Victorian Punks - “Still You”

10. George Yanagi + Nadja Band -「祭ばやしが聞こえる」のテーマ

11. Песняры - “Зачарованная моя”

12. Khruangbin - “Summer Madness” (Exclusive Kool & The Gang Cover Version)

13. Paloma San Basilio - “Contigo”

14. Roha Band - “Yetikimt Abeba”

15. Tierney Malone / Geoffrey Muller - “Transmission for Jehn: Gnossienne No 1” (Produced by Khruangbin) (Exclusive Track)