Khruangbin announce live LP series ft. Men I Trust, Toro y Moi, Nubya Garcia, more

Khruangbin have announced a series of live albums documenting five of their performances in the last couple years. The first, Khruangbin and Friends - Live At Stubbs was recorded in their hometown of Austin, and features Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, The Suffers, and Robert Ellis. Live At Stubbs comes out on May 19 via Dead Oceans (pre-order). Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The remaining LPs feature shows from New York, Toronto, and Miami. The band write:

We toured the world for over 18 months, when global restrictions just started to slowly lift through the long anticipated end of regulations. From our vantage point, to watch people come together through song and dance after a time of unified isolation was truly a spiritual experience. To watch and hear audiences sing along to the songs we released during the pandemic and to feel so loved and well received was unquantifiable. We wanted to find a way to hallmark this journey and decided to do so through a series of live releases that also commemorate the artists who performed with us, as well as the artwork and photography from those shows. It was and is truly a time to remember.

Khruangbin & Nubya Garcia - Live at Radio City Music Hall comes out on June 30, Khruangbin & Men I Trust - Live at RBC Echo Beach on August 11, and Khruangbin & Toro Y Moi - Live at the Fillmore Miami on September 22. All of the albums will be released digitally, on black vinyl with standard art, and on black vinyl with limited-edition art (exclusive to the Secretly Store website and at record stores in the market each album was recorded).

Khruangbin Live At Stubb's loading...

Khruangbin Live At Stubb's Texas exclusive art loading...

KHRUANGBIN & FRIENDS - LIVE AT STUBB’S TRACKLIST

Side A: Friends

1. Kelly Doyle - Woman Trouble

2. Ruben Moreno - At The Trailride

3. The Suffers - Don’t Bother Me

4. Robert Ellis - Nobody Smokes Anymore

5. Khruangbin - Blind Man Can See It / (It’s Not The Express) It’s The Monaurail

6. Khruangbin - Bin Bin

Side B: Khruangbin

1. Khruangbin - Friday Morning

2. Khruangbin - Number 4

3. Khruangbin - People Everywhere (Still Alive)