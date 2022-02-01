Khruangbin announce North American tour dates with Toro Y Moi and Men I Trust

Khruangbin have announced 2022 North American tour dates. The spring leg kicks off April 29 in Cincinnati and Toro Y Moi will be opening. They've also got July dates with Men I Trust in the West and Pacific Northwest. All dates are listed below.

Before that, Khruangbin will play two big NYC shows at Radio City Music Hall on March 9 & 10 with Nubya Garcia and a few tickets are left for those.

The band are releasing a second EP with Leon Bridges, Texas Moon, which will be out February 18 via Dead Oceans.

attachment-khruangbin-tour-dates loading...

KHRUANGBIN 2022 TOUR DATES WITH TORO Y MOI & MEN I TRUST:

Wed, Mar 9th - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY * w/ Nubya Garcia

Thurs, Mar 10th - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY * w/ Nubya Garcia

Fri, April 29th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center w/ Toro y Moi

Sat, April 30th - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena w/ Toro y Moi

Tue, May 3rd - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre w/ Toro y Moi

Wed, May 4th - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y Moi

Thur, May 5th - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y Moi

Sat, May 7th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre w/ Toro y Moi

Wed, May 11th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall w/ Toro y Moi

Thurs, July 7th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

Fri, July 8th - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust

Sat, July 9th - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/ Men I Trust

Sun, July 10th - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I Trust

Tues, July 12th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheatre w/ Men I Trust

Wed, July 13th - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I Trust

Sat, July 16th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater w/ Men I Trust