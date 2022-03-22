Khruangbin expand 2022 tour, playing Prospect Park

Khruangbin have expanded their 2022 tour with newly announced dates in Toronto, NYC, Portland, Newhaven, Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Mexico City and more. Updated tour dates are listed below.

The new NYC show is a big one, playing the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park Bandshell on August 4 with Vieux Farka Touré. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday at 10 AM local.

Genesis Owusu will be opening most of the just-announced shows, while Toro Y Moi and Men I Trust are openers for spring and summer dates.

Khruangbin just played two sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall this month.

KHRUANGBIN 2022 TOUR DATES:

**notes newly added

Fri April 29th - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center w/ Toro y Moi

Sat April 30th - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena (fka Asheville Civic Center) w/ Toro y Moi

Tue May 3rd - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater w/ Toro y Moi

Wed May 4th - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/ Toro y Moi

Thur May 5th - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery w/ Toro y Moi

Sat May 7th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater w/ Toro y Moi

Sun May 8th - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater w/ Toro y Moi

Wed May 11th - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall w/ Toro y Moi

Thurs July 7th - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

Fri July 8th - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

Sat July 9th - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield w/ Men I Trust

Sun July 10th - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Concerts w/ Men I Trust

Tues July 12th - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

Wed July 13th - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden w/ Men I Trust

Sat July 16th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley w/ Men I Trust

Sun July 17th - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley w/ Men I Trust

Sat July 30th - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

Sun July 31st - Detroit, MI - Mo Pop Festival

**Mon August 1st - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater w/ Men I Trust

**Tues August 2nd - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach w/ Men I Trust

**Thurs August 4th - Brooklyn, NY - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park w/ Vieux Farka Touré

**Fri August 5th - Portland, ME - Thompson’s Point w/ Men I Trust

**Sat August 6th - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl w/ Men I Trust

August 26th-August 28th - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekend

August 26th-August 28th - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose

Sat September 17th - Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA

**Thurs September 29th - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl w/ Genesis Owusu

**Sat October 1st - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater w/ Genesis Owusu

**Sun October 2nd - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera w/ Genesis Owusu

**Fri October 28th - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC w/ Pachyman

