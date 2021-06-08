Khruangbin expand tour, playing 2 nights at Radio City w/ Nubya Garcia (BrooklynVegan Presale)

Khruangbin are filling up their tour schedule for the next year or so with festival appearances and big headlining shows. They recently announced a second Red Rocks show (September 20 & 21), and in 2022 they'll headline Radio City Music Hall on March 9 & 10 with Nubya Garcia also on the bill.

Dates happening this year include the Newport Jazz Fest, Lexington, KY's Railbird Fest, Miami's III Points, San Francisco's Outside Lands, headline shows at Stubb's in Austin and The Greek in Los Angeles, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the Radio City shows, their first time there since opening for Leon Bridges in 2018, go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM but you can get them early with the BrooklynVegan presale which runs Thursday, June 10 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday for the presale password.

Khruangbin released Mordechai and curated an edition of Late Night Tales last year, while Nubya Garcia's Source was one of our favorites of 2020.

KHRUANGBIN - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

July 30, 2022 - Newport Jazz Fest - Newport, RI

July 31, 2021 - Maha Festival - Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE

Aug 8, 2021 - Hinterland - St. Charles, IA

Aug 28 - 29, 2021 - Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY

Sep 15 - 18, 2021 - Stubb's - Austin, TX

Sep 20, 2021 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Red Rocks, CO

Sep 21, 2021 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Red Rocks, CO

Sep 26, 2021 - Pilgrimage Festival - Franklin, TN

Oct 22, 2021 - III Points - Miami, FL

Oct 23, 2021 - Band Together Benefit Concert - Raleigh, NC

Oct 29 - 31, 2021 - Outside Lands 2021 - San Francisco, CA

Oct 31, 2021 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

Nov 3 - 5, 2021 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 2 - 4, 2021 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Mar 9, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - NYC w/ Nubya Garcia

Mar 10, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - NYC w/ Nubya Garcia

Apr 14, 2022 - Alexandra Palace - London

June 9, 2022 - Primavera Sound

June 11, 2022 - NOS Primavera - Porto