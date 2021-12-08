Khruangbin & Leon Bridges announce new collab EP, share new song

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges' Texas Sun EP was one of 2020's most lovely gems, so it's exciting to learn that it wasn't just a one-off project. They'll team up for another collaborative EP, Texas Moon, which arrives February 18 via Dead Oceans/Columbia/Night Time Stories Ltd (a little bit more than exactly two years after the first EP's release).

The first single is "B-Side," which captures the same charm as Texas Sun. It's a smooth, hypnotic, psychedelic soul song that's catchier than Khruangbin's usual material and has more of an edge than Leon's. To echo Khruangbin's Laura Lee, "It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together." Listen and watch the Philip Andelman-directed video below.

Tracklist

1 Doris

2 B-Side

3 Chocolate Hills

4 Father Father

5 Mariella