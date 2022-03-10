Khruangbin played Radio City Music Hall w/ Nubya Garcia (pics, setlist)

Having played Radio City Music back in 2018, opening for Leon Bridges, Khruangbin returned to headline the iconic NYC venue on Wednesday night, their first of two shows there. While their set was loaded with their own songs, the trio have become known for their awesome covers medleys. They're doing a couple of those on this tour, with a mega one mid-set that began with David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and ended with Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game" with bits of MF DOOM, the Dazz Band, Elton John, Ice Cube, Warren G, Snoop Dogg, Spandau Ballet and more. Their encore ended with "Everywhere (Still Alive)" that segued into a medley that included Snap!'s "Rhythm is a Dancer" and Crystal Waters' "Gypsy Woman."

Opening both shows was UK jazz great Nubya Garcia, who has her own NYC headline show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 22. Pictures from the whole night by Ellen Qbertplaya, including one of Khruangbin's setlist, are in this post.

Khruangbin and Nubya do it again tonight (sold out).