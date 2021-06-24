Khruangbin prep ‘Mordechai Remixes’ LP, share Quantic’s “Pelota” remix

Khruangbin will release Mordechai Remixes on August 6 via Dead Oceans. The album features Mordechai tracks reworked by Kadhja Bonet, Knxwledge, Soul Clap, Harvey Sutherland, Mang Dynasty, and more. You can listen to Quantic's four-on-the-floor "Cut A Rug" mix of "Pelota" below.

You can catch Khruangbin on tour this year, including multi-night runs at Colorado's Red Rocks , Austin's Stubb's, and L.A.'s Greek Theatre. They've also got two shows at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on March 9 & 10, 2022 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Mordechai Remixes Tracklist:

Father Bird, Mother Bird (Sunbirds) - Kadhja Bonet

Connaissais de Face (Tiger?) - Ginger Root

Dearest Alfred (MyJoy) - Knxwledge

First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix) - Natasha Diggs

If There Is No Question (Soul Clap’s Wild, But Not Crazy Mix) - Soul Clap

Pelota (Cut A Rug Mix) - Quantic

Time (You And I) (Put A Smile On DJ's Face Mix) - Felix Dickinson

Shida (Bella’s Suite) - Ron Trent

So We Won’t Forget (Mang Dynasty Version) - Mang Dynasty

One To Remember (Forget Me Nots Dub) - Harvey Sutherland

Khruangbin 2021 - 2022 Tour Dates

Friday, July 30 - Newport Jazz Festival - Newport, Rhode Island

Sat, Jul 31, - Maha Festival - Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE

Sun, Aug 8 - Hinterland - St. Charles, IA

Sun, Aug 29 - Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY

Wed, Sept 15 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Thurs, Sept 16 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Fri, Sept 17 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Sat, Sept 18 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

Mon, Sept 20 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Tues, Sept 21 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Sun, Sept 26 - Pilgrimage Festival - Franklin, TN

Sat, Oct 23 - Band Together Benefit - Raleigh, NC

Fri, Oct 29 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA

Sun, Oct 31 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

Wed, Nov 3 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Thurs, Nov 4 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Fri, Nov 5 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Thurs, Dec 2 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Fri, Dec 3 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Sat, Dec 4 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Wed, Mar 9, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

Thurs, Mar 10, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY