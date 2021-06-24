Khruangbin prep ‘Mordechai Remixes’ LP, share Quantic’s “Pelota” remix
Khruangbin will release Mordechai Remixes on August 6 via Dead Oceans. The album features Mordechai tracks reworked by Kadhja Bonet, Knxwledge, Soul Clap, Harvey Sutherland, Mang Dynasty, and more. You can listen to Quantic's four-on-the-floor "Cut A Rug" mix of "Pelota" below.
You can catch Khruangbin on tour this year, including multi-night runs at Colorado's Red Rocks , Austin's Stubb's, and L.A.'s Greek Theatre. They've also got two shows at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on March 9 & 10, 2022 (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Mordechai Remixes Tracklist:
Father Bird, Mother Bird (Sunbirds) - Kadhja Bonet
Connaissais de Face (Tiger?) - Ginger Root
Dearest Alfred (MyJoy) - Knxwledge
First Class (Soul In The Horn Remix) - Natasha Diggs
If There Is No Question (Soul Clap’s Wild, But Not Crazy Mix) - Soul Clap
Pelota (Cut A Rug Mix) - Quantic
Time (You And I) (Put A Smile On DJ's Face Mix) - Felix Dickinson
Shida (Bella’s Suite) - Ron Trent
So We Won’t Forget (Mang Dynasty Version) - Mang Dynasty
One To Remember (Forget Me Nots Dub) - Harvey Sutherland
Khruangbin 2021 - 2022 Tour Dates
Friday, July 30 - Newport Jazz Festival - Newport, Rhode Island
Sat, Jul 31, - Maha Festival - Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE
Sun, Aug 8 - Hinterland - St. Charles, IA
Sun, Aug 29 - Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY
Wed, Sept 15 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX
Thurs, Sept 16 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX
Fri, Sept 17 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX
Sat, Sept 18 - Stubb’s Bar-B-Q - Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX
Mon, Sept 20 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
Tues, Sept 21 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
Sun, Sept 26 - Pilgrimage Festival - Franklin, TN
Sat, Oct 23 - Band Together Benefit - Raleigh, NC
Fri, Oct 29 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA
Sun, Oct 31 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL
Wed, Nov 3 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
Thurs, Nov 4 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
Fri, Nov 5 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
Thurs, Dec 2 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
Fri, Dec 3 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
Sat, Dec 4 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA
Wed, Mar 9, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY
Thurs, Mar 10, 2022 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY