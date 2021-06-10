Khruangbin @ Radio City Music Hall on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for Khruangbin's 2022 shows at Radio City Music Hall with Nubya Garcia are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password KhruangbinBV.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for these two shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM.

Khruangbin are also playing the 2021 Newport Jazz Fest, Lexington, KY's Railbird Fest, Miami's III Points, San Francisco's Outside Lands, headline shows at Stubb's in Austin and The Greek in Los Angeles, and more.