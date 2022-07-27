Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré announce collab LP ‘Ali’ (listen to “Savanne”)

Texas trio Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré have collaborated on a new album, Ali, that pays tribute to Vieux’s late father, the great Ali Farka Touré. It's out September 23 via Dead Oceans and features their take on some classic Ali Farka Touré songs that both honor the originals and put their own spin on them. You can preorder it on jade vinyl.

“I want this album to convey love," says Vieux. "It is about the love that Ali brought into the world. It is about the love that I have for him and that Khruangbin has for his music. It is about pouring your love into something old to make it new again.” Adds Khruangbin, “We made this album to honor Ali's life and body of work. We hope this collaboration enlightens more people to Ali's musical legacy."

The first single from the album is its opening track, "Savanne," which takes a dubby interpretation of Ali's desert blues. You can listen to that below.

Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré will likely preview some of the album when they play Prospect Park on August 4 as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival.

Khruangbin's tour returns to NYC for The Big Climate Thing Festival at Forest Hills Stadium on September 16 with The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr and more. Vieux is also on tour. All dates for both are listed below.

Ali:

1. Savanne

2. Lobbo

3. Diarabi

4. Tongo Barra

5. Tamalla

6. Mahine Me

7. Ali Hala Abada

8. Alakarra

KHRUANGBIN - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jul 30 - 31, 2022 - Mo Pop Festival - Detroit, MI

Jul 30, 2022 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

Aug 1, 2022 - Artpark Amphitheater - LEWISTON, NY

Aug 2, 2022 - RBC Echo Beach - TORONTO, ON

Aug 4, 2022 - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park - Brooklyn, NY

Aug 5, 2022 - Thompson's Point - Portland, ME

Aug 6, 2022 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT

Aug 26, 2022 - Beach Road Weekend - Vineyard Haven, MA

Aug 28, 2022 - Sacred Rose - Bridgeview, IL

Sep 16, 2022 - The Big Climate Thing - Forest Hills, NY

Sep 17, 2022 - Primavera Sound LA - Los Angeles, CA

Sep 23 - 25, 2022 - Format Festival - Bentonville, AR

Sep 24, 2022 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

Sep 27, 2022 - Civic Center Park - Denver, CO

Sep 29, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

Sep 30, 2022 - Ohana Fest - Dana Point, CA

Oct 1, 2022 - Mesa Amphitheatre - Mesa, AZ

Oct 2, 2022 - Santa Fe Opera - Santa Fe, NM

Oct 28, 2022 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, MX

Oct 29, 2022 - Hotel el Ganzo - San José del Cabo, BCS

Nov 9, 2022 - Blaisdell Concert Hall - Honolulu, HI

Vieux Farka Touré - 2022 Tour Dates

Tue, AUG 2 - Press Room - Portsmouth, NH

Thu, AUG 4 - BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival- Brooklyn, NY

Fri, AUG 5 - Nectar's - Burlington, VT

Sun, AUG 7 - Long's Park Summer Music Series - Lancaster, PA

Tue, AUG 9 - Caffè Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

Thu, AUG 11 - Cageux Wharf - Québec, Canada

Sun, AUG 14 - Festival Musique du Bout du Monde - Gaspé, Canada

Thu, AUG 18 - Treibhaus - Innsbruck, Austria

Fri, AUG 19 - Club Porgy & Bess - Vienna, Austria

Sat, AUG 20 - Kasumama - Gmünd, Austria

Sun, AUG 21 - Church of the Elevation of the Holy Cross - Bratislava, Slovakia

Fri, SEP 23 - Blue Strawberry - St. Louis, MO

Sun, SEP 25 - Format Festival 2022 - Bentonville, AR