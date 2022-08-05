Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré played Prospect Park (pics, setlist, video)
Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré recently announced a new collaborative album and both played together in Prospect Park on Thursday evening as part of the 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. For those hoping they would preview the album, they did, but it was saved for Khruangbin's encore when they brought out Vieux to perform "Mahine Me" from the album.
Otherwise, it was separate blissful sets. Khruangbin split their set pretty evenly between their albums, leaning heaviest on 2018's Con Todo El Mundo, plus their cover of Kool & The Gang's "Summer Madness" and, as usual, a showstopper medley, this time including bits of Grandmaster Flash, Tom Tom Club, Elton John, Ice Cube, Warren G, ODB, Spandau Ballet, Chris Isaak and more.
For Vieux Farka Touré, it was a stop on his North American tour supporting new album Les Racines. Check out photos by Sachyn Mital from the whole evening, along with Khruangbin's setlist and video of their song with Vieux, below.
Khruangbin will be back in NYC next month to play The Big Climate Thing festival at Forest Hills Stadium.
Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré's album, Ali, is out September 23 and you can preorder it on jade vinyl.
SETLIST: Khruangbin @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival 8/4/2022
Rules
August Twelve
Dern Kala
August 10
The Infamous Bill
So We Won't Forget
Lady and Man
Evan Finds the Third Room
Pelota
Bowie/Doom x 3/Dazz/Elton/Ice Cube/Regulate/G Thang/ODB/Electric/Get Money/Spandau/Wicked Game
Summer Madness
María también
Encore:
Mahine Me (with Vieux Farka Touré)
Time (You and I)
People Everywhere (Still Alive)