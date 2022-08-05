Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré played Prospect Park (pics, setlist, video)

Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré recently announced a new collaborative album and both played together in Prospect Park on Thursday evening as part of the 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. For those hoping they would preview the album, they did, but it was saved for Khruangbin's encore when they brought out Vieux to perform "Mahine Me" from the album.

Otherwise, it was separate blissful sets. Khruangbin split their set pretty evenly between their albums, leaning heaviest on 2018's Con Todo El Mundo, plus their cover of Kool & The Gang's "Summer Madness" and, as usual, a showstopper medley, this time including bits of Grandmaster Flash, Tom Tom Club, Elton John, Ice Cube, Warren G, ODB, Spandau Ballet, Chris Isaak and more.

For Vieux Farka Touré, it was a stop on his North American tour supporting new album Les Racines. Check out photos by Sachyn Mital from the whole evening, along with Khruangbin's setlist and video of their song with Vieux, below.

Khruangbin will be back in NYC next month to play The Big Climate Thing festival at Forest Hills Stadium.

Khruangbin & Vieux Farka Touré's album, Ali, is out September 23 and you can preorder it on jade vinyl.

SETLIST: Khruangbin @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival 8/4/2022

Rules

August Twelve

Dern Kala

August 10

The Infamous Bill

So We Won't Forget

Lady and Man

Evan Finds the Third Room

Pelota

Bowie/Doom x 3/Dazz/Elton/Ice Cube/Regulate/G Thang/ODB/Electric/Get Money/Spandau/Wicked Game

Summer Madness

María también

Encore:

Mahine Me (with Vieux Farka Touré)

Time (You and I)

People Everywhere (Still Alive)